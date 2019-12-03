Tuesday, December 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Politics

Kaira laments ‘discriminatory laws’ for PPP

41 mins ago
Questions trial against Zardari, Talpur in Rawalpindi

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Tuesday that there had always been "discrimination" in laws for the PPP and the rest of the political parties.

The PPP leader was speaking to the media at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi. "We are speaking with a heavy heart at this place in Liaquat Bagh," he said.

"BB's son will stand at the same place on 27th [December] where his mother held her last rally," Kaira said. "He will raise the same Peoples Party flag which was tried to be snatched away from BB."

He said this was the first time that Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary was being observed at any place other than Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana.

"The entire opposition is saying what Maulana Fazlur Rehman sahib is saying," the PPP leader said, while commenting on Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl's aggressive posturing against the government.

"The country may have another prime minister after fresh polls," he said. "An elected [prime minister] may come instead of a selected one and it is also possible he makes decisions with support from everyone."

With regard to the economy, Kaira said it would only be considered better if the people were happy.

"What Moody's said is to the extent of outlook, no [economic] indicator is in the right direction and the entire country is protesting," he noted.

The PPP leader questioned the trial against Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur in Rawalpindi. He said the cases against them were registered in Sindh, the witnesses were from there and efforts to gather evidence against them were also made in the same province.

Kaira said his party's government in Sindh was a weak government and it could not influence the National Accountability Bureau.

"If pressure is to be mounted on NAB then other parties are also holding rallies," he argued, questioning, "Who is the prime minister and his party pressurising by holding rallies?"

