Justice Gulzar Ahmed takes oath as Pakistan’s 27th chief justice

Justice Gulzar Ahmed has taken oath as the 27th chief justice of Pakistan.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Justice Ahmed at President House in Islamabad on Saturday morning.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by President Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, senior ministers and judges of the superior courts. The commanders of the armed forces also attended the ceremony. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani and other senior government officials were present.

Justice Ahmed will serve as Pakistan’s top judge until February 2022. His predecessor, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, served as chief justice for just over 11 months.

Justice Ahmed is from Karachi. He began his career as an advocate in 1986. His focus was on civil corporate law.

Justice Ahmed was appointed as a judge of the Sindh High Court on August 27, 2002. He was appointed the senior puisine judge of the high court on February 14, 2011.

He took oath as a Supreme Court judge on November 16, 2011. He has served as the acting chief justice twice, from November 20 to 28, 2018 and May 13 to 17, 2019.

Justice Ahmed has been a part of several benches that have announced landmark verdicts. He was on the bench that disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the one that ordered the restoration of the KCR, and the one that ordered the removal of billboards from Karachi.

