The police rescued on Monday a kidnapped hotel owner and arrested his five kidnappers in Lahore.

The man, identified as Muhammad Arif, was kidnapped a month back, according to the police.

Saddar SHO Mirza Imran Baig said that the kidnappers had demanded £100,000 from his family in London. They made the extortion call via WhatsApp, said the police.

The kidnapping was planned by a British-Pakistani woman, the police said, adding that the suspect has been taken into custody.

