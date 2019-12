ISPR chief Major General Asif Ghafoor’s press conference that was scheduled for today (Wednesday) has been postponed.

The press conference was scheduled at 3pm. It has now been postponed till an indefinite date as Major General Ghafoor had to travel to Peshawar for some operational commitments.

He was supposed to brief the media on what happened during Tuesday’s Corps Commander Meeting.

