Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Islamabad university clash: What we know so far

4 hours ago
Islamabad university clash: What we know so far

Photo: International Islamic University, Islamabad/Facebook

A student was killed in a clash between two groups at the International Islamic University in Islamabad on Thursday evening.

The Sabzi Mandi police have registered an FIR. It was filed by another student, Fahad Khan.

The university was hosting a three-day mega education expo at its Activity Centre. Liaquat Baloch, a leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami, was addressing the closing ceremony when a group of 20 students entered the hall at 8:40pm.

The students were carrying firearms, glass bottles, iron rods, sharp-edged instruments, sticks and stones. They picked a fight with one of the students and it led to chaos.

A student was shot in the leg, while another attacked with an iron rod. In all this, two attackers cornered a student named Syed Tufail. Two people held him by his hands, while another hit his head with a big rock.

All the injured students were rushed to PIMS Hospital where Tufail succumbed to his wounds.

Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba, who had organised the event, has held members of the Saraiki Student Federation responsible for the attack. The FIR says the attackers belonged to the IUSF.

Shahzaib, a member of the IJT, said that their function was just a book fair. All other student councils colluded to attack our event, he claimed.

“We will close down the university if the police don’t launch an investigation against the culprits,” he threatened.  

The university was closed down on Friday and students living on campus were requested to return to their homes.

Police investigation

A police team, comprising Operations DIG Waqaruddin Saeed, SP Zubair Shaikh and SP Umar Khan, conducted an operation at the boys’ hostels and different departments of the varsity following the attack.

They arrested 16 students, identified as Aimal Khan, Azhar Lashari, Asghar Lashari, Abdul Minhas, Mohammad Farooq, Sarfaraz Khan, Amir Lashari, Salman Wazir, Yousaf Achakzai, Hadiullah Marwat, Gul Zaman, Ameerullah Wazir, Kamil Mandokhail, Kamraz, Abdul Jaleel Baloch and Akbar Khan.

They have named in the FIR, which has been filed under sections 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 ( punishment of murder) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

They were presented before a court on Friday and have been remanded into police custody for four days.

Tufail’s funeral prayers

The funeral prayers of Syed Tufail were offered within the premises of the university. Many people attended it.

People and students on social media have been sharing images from the funeral and demanding justice for him with the hashtag #JusticeForSyedTufail.

Islamabad
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
