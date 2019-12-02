Islamabad takes action against encroachments by hotels on Murree Road

The Islamabad administration took action against encroachments by different hotels on Murree Road on Sunday.

The Capital Development Authority demolished several illegal constructions on the right side of the road, according to a press statement. Many buildings were also sealed for not conforming to the use of the premises.

Fourteen rooms, four guard posts, four barriers and a huge shed outside Embassy Lodge was demolished during the drive.

Three barriers, two guard posts and a fence erected by the management of Tulip Hotel were also razed.

A guard post and two barriers of Hotel Pak Palace along with two barriers, fence and water fountain constructed illegally by Dreamland Hotels have been demolished.

Encroachments by Majestic Hotel, Ambassador Hotel, and Fitness Club were razed and two illegally constructed rooms of Ramada Hotel were also demolished.

Hotel Pak Palace and the basement of Ramada Hotel have been sealed for a non-conforming use.

