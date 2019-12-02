Monday, December 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad takes action against encroachments by hotels on Murree Road

9 mins ago
Islamabad takes action against encroachments by hotels on Murree Road

Photo: Capital Development Authority

The Islamabad administration took action against encroachments by different hotels on Murree Road on Sunday.  

The Capital Development Authority demolished several illegal constructions on the right side of the road, according to a press statement. Many buildings were also sealed for not conforming to the use of the premises.

Fourteen rooms, four guard posts, four barriers and a huge shed outside Embassy Lodge was demolished during the drive.

Photo: Capital Development Authority

Three barriers, two guard posts and a fence erected by the management of Tulip Hotel were also razed.

A guard post and two barriers of Hotel Pak Palace along with two barriers, fence and water fountain constructed illegally by Dreamland Hotels have been demolished.

Encroachments by Majestic Hotel, Ambassador Hotel, and Fitness Club were razed and two illegally constructed rooms of Ramada Hotel were also demolished.

Hotel Pak Palace and the basement of Ramada Hotel have been sealed for a non-conforming use.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
encroachments Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Student solidarity March, Karachi, Pakistan, PSF, University, Education, Student Union
 
MOST READ
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.