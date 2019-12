The Islamabad High Court is getting its first woman judge.

Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz was administered the oath by Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Friday at the high court.

Justices Aamer Farooq, Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, and Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb attended the ceremony.

Two other judges, Fiaz Anjum Jadran and Ghulam Azam Qambrani, have been sworn in as well.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.