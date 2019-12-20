Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore

2 hours ago
An earthquake was reported in Pakistan Friday evening around 4:39pm. Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar, among other cities.

There were two earthquakes but the second one had a higher intensity than the first.

The second one lasted between seven and eight seconds.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at around 11:39 UTC (4:39pm Pakistan time). It had a depth of 210km.

Tremors were also felt in Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Dir, Chitral, Charsadda, Gujranwala and Okara, among other areas.

No alert has been issued in Islamabad or Peshawar. No casualties, injuries or destruction has been reported yet.

Mahar Sahibzad Khan, the chief meteorologist of Lahore, said that the deeper the depth of the earthquake, the less damage it will have.

He said it is unlikely that there will be aftershocks.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Reporting by Zulqarnain Iqbal and Abid Ali in Islamabad, Saad Bin Owais in Peshawar, Jahangir Khan in Lahore and Aijaz Khalid in Charsadda.

 
earthquake Islamabad Lahore Peshawar
 
HOME  
 
 
