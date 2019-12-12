Is Kashmir more dear to us or our politics?

Jibran Nasir talks about selective attention given to humanitarian crisis

It has become the norm to label any accusation against politicians or a scandal as a conspiracy to divert attention from the Kashmir cause.

“When the prime minister gave his speech at the UNGA, we

thought the struggle [to free Kashmir] will start, but that has all finished,” said

lawyer Jibran Nasir in conversation with Ali Haider, the host of SAMAA TV’s

programme Awaz, about Kashmir and Pakistani politics.

After the premier’s speech, JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman

staged his dharna, Nawaz Sharif fell ill, the army chief’s tenure extension

case surfaced, but there was no talk of Kashmir.

Watch this video to see what Nasir has to say about

Pakistani politics and its selective attention to Kashmir.