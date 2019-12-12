Is Kashmir more dear to us or our politics?

It has become the norm to label any accusation against politicians or a scandal as a conspiracy to divert attention from the Kashmir cause.
“When the prime minister gave his speech at the UNGA, wethought the struggle [to free Kashmir] will start, but that has all finished,” saidlawyer Jibran Nasir in conversation with Ali Haider, the host of SAMAA TV’sprogramme Awaz, about Kashmir and Pakistani politics.
After the premier’s speech, JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehmanstaged his dharna, Nawaz Sharif fell ill, the army chief’s tenure extensioncase surfaced, but there was no talk of Kashmir.
Watch this video to see what Nasir has to say aboutPakistani politics and its selective attention to Kashmir.