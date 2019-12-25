Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain kick-off wedding festivities

Pakistan’s favourite star couple, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, have officially kick-started their wedding festivities with a simple mayun ceremony.

The starlets took to Instagram to share pictures from the ceremony where Hussain was seen wearing a simple white kurta with a hint of gold.

Aziz looked ethereal in a traditional yellow gota dress. The actress opted for a no-makeup look.

The couple looked gleeful and adorable in pictures of them applying ubtan on each other’s faces.

The couple has been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s impromptu proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019. Earlier this month, the couple had announced on Instagram their wedding date, December 28, 2019.

They have also started the trend #IqYasirDaViyah, which has made everything super simple for their fans and supporters because it means they can follow everything on this hashtag without having to look anywhere else.

Earlier, Hussain revealed to SAMAA Digital that the couple is not aiming for grand wedding events. “It is going to be a small intimate affair,” he said. The couple is also planning on not inviting many stars from the industry with the exception of a few close friends.

While shying away from spilling anything else, the groom-to-be said that the reception is going to be very unique.

They are also set to share the screen in upcoming drama Jhooti.

