Interior minister promises strict action over Lahore vandalism by lawyers

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah promised on Wednesday strict action against lawyers involved in vandalism at a hospital in Lahore.

A mob of angry lawyers stormed the Punjab Institute of Cardiology Wednesday morning. They tortured doctors, damaged the machinery and set fire to vehicles.

Three patients died at the hospital as they could not get medical attention. Doctors, however, put the figure at 12.

Speaking to the media, Shah said this was the first incident of its kind in any society. He said it happened despite the fact that the two sides had reached an agreement.

“Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident,” the interior minister said.

PM’s aide on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan termed the incident “shocking”, saying that it could not be condemned enough.

“No society allows turning a hospital into a battleground,” Awan added.

