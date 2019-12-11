Individuals who stormed Lahore’s Punjab Institute of Cardiology identified: ministers

Lawyers are protesting outside the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday. Picture: Twitter/Saleem Mughal

Faces of the individuals who stormed the Punjab Institute of Cardiology have been captured by security cameras and they would be brought to justice, Punjab ministers said Wednesday.

“Cameras have captured their faces,” Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said at a press conference in Lahore. He was flanked by Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid.

“I assure you [the media] and the doctors that those identified will be held accountable for their actions,” Basharat said.

The law minister said the government would not allow anyone to take the law into their hands. Action would be taken against them, he added.

On Wednesday morning, a mob of angry lawyers stormed the hospital. They tortured doctors, damaged the machinery and set fire to vehicles.

Following the attack, the Young Consultants Association and the Young Doctors Association announced strikes at all outdoor and indoor emergencies. The doctors said their strike would continue if the government didn’t take action over the incident.

The information minister confirmed that at least three patients died in the hospital as they could not get medical attention.

The law minister said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had instructed officials to assess damages. He said the affected people and the doctors would be compensated.

“The government will not spare anyone,” Basharat said. “We respect doctors and lawyers but it doesn’t mean that we will allow them to take law and order into their hands.”

Information Minister Chohan, who was manhandled by the angry mob outside the hospital, told reporters that he visited the hospital on the instructions of the chief minister. He said he wanted to help resolve the dispute between the doctors and lawyers.

However, Chohan claimed that angry protesters tried to kidnap him. The minister said that he was rescued by reporters.

The information minister blamed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz activists for the attack on him. “An activist of the PML-N has been identified,” he said, adding that the suspect had posted pictures of him with Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz on his social media profile.

“The suspects and criminals will be brought to justice,” Chohan said.

What started the protests?

The lawyers are protesting against a video that went viral on the social media on December 10 in which a doctor is seen narrating an incident with lawyers in front of a group. The doctor in the video says that a group of lawyers had gone to the Punjab IG and told him to charge “two doctors” under Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act.

The IG refused to press charges and the lawyers said they could save face that way, the doctor narrates.

The lawyers called the video “mocking” and gathered outside the hospital and closed off its entry and exit points in protest on Wednesday.

