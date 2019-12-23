Monday, December 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1441
India may attempt ‘misstep’ to draw attention from protests: Qureshi

2 hours ago
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has warned that India might carry out a misstep on the Line of Control to divert attention from the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

In a statement, he said tensions are currently at their peak in India because of the Modi government’s steps.

He said people in India and the rest of the world are protesting against the Act. Those who think that the Indian government has buried the ideology of secular India and is imposing Hindu Rashtra and Hindutva philosophy are taking part in these protest demonstrations, said Qureshi.

He repeated that ceasefire violations along the LoC have increased and boundary fences have been cut in multiple places.

The foreign minister said India has committed over 3,000 ceasefire violations since January and more than 300 people have been targeted. He said there seems to be a well thought-out plan to destroy peace in the region.

Qureshi also said that India is using the communication blackout in Indian-held Kashmir to keep its tyrannies quiet. However, despite its desire India cannot hide the protests taking place across the country because the Indian government cannot impose curfew in the entire country, he said, adding that the world is aware of the Modi government’s actions.

But the world has stayed silent on the issue because of vested interests, believes Qureshi. He said this silence is dangerous and can put the peace of the entire region at stake.

