‘India is moving systematically with a supremacist agenda under Modi’

1 hour ago
Photo: Imran Khan (official)/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the world community to step in to counter the “Hindu supremacist agenda of Modi’s India” threatening bloodshed and war.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, he said India, under Modi, has been moving systematically with its Hindu supremacist agenda.

The premier’s statement comes after India passed a new citizenship bill which offers amnesty to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from three countries: Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Critics across India say the bill is discriminatory.

The bill was passed in the upper house of parliament Wednesday night. India President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to it Thursday night.

The ruling BJP says the new bill will give sanctuary to people fleeing religious persecution.

PM Khan said New Delhi has passed the citizenship amendment law following illegally annexing and continuing siege of occupied Kashmir and stripping two million Indian Muslims in Assam of citizenship. He said India has also set up internment camps in Assam.

The prime minister said this is accompanied by mob lynching of Muslims and other minorities in India.

He reminded that the appeasement of the “genocidal supremacist agenda of Nazi Germany eventually led to World War Two”.

“Modi’s Hindu Supremacist agenda, accompanied by threats to Pakistan under a nuclear overhang, will lead to massive bloodshed and far-reaching consequences for the world,” the PM tweeted.

He said dissent has been marginalised in Modi’s India and urged the world to “step in before it is too late”.

 
