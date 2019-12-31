Tuesday, December 31, 2019  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1441
India gets its first chief of defence staff

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2019 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
India gets its first chief of defence staff

India has named its first chief of defence staff.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat was named just a day before he was to retire from service after completeing a full three-year term, India Today reported.

“[The] government has decided to appoint Gen Bipin Rawat as the CDS with effect from December 31, 2019 and until further orders and extension of Gen Bipin Rawat with effect from December 31, 2019 and till such period he holds the office of CDS,” The Hindu said quoting the defence ministry.

In Dec 2015, the Modi government had appointed Gen Rawat as the army chief by superseding two senior officers Lt General Praveen Bakshi and Lt General PM Hariz and both have since retired.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
India
 
Tell us what you think:

