Friday, December 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Government

Imran Khan visiting Karachi for a day

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2019 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Imran Khan visiting Karachi for a day

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on a one-day visit today (Friday) where he will hold a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

During his visit, the premier will be briefed on the city’s law and order situation. He will also review development projects in the city, the PM House had said.

He is expected to hold meetings with party MNAs, MPAs and leaders of coalition parties.

The visit is apparently aimed at satisfying MQM-Pakistan, which had expressed reservations over the federal government’s role in Karachi.

On December 1, MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had urged the PTI government to announce special packages for Karachi and Hyderabad.

Amir Khan, another senior MQM-P leader, had criticized the PTI government last month for not delivering on its promises.

“It is unfortunate that the prime minister came to Karachi and announced Rs162 billion for Karachi but we didn’t even get Rs1 billion from those Rs162 billion,” Amir Khan had told SAMAA TV on November 16.

PM Khan will also attend the valima ceremony of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar’s son in the evening before leaving for Islamabad.

