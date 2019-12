Prime Minister Imran Khan will convene a meeting on media strategy at the Prime Minister’s office today (Monday).

The state’s law team and other government ministers will be present in the meeting. The current situation of the country and the government’s stance on it will be discussed.

A detailed analysis of the new ordinance by the National Accountability Bureau will also be made. The ordinance was challenged in the Supreme Court on December 28. It aims to “insulate the business community”.

