PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is heading to Saudi Arabia today on a one-day official trip.

He will meet Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. He is expected to discuss bilateral ties and present Pakistan’s stance on some issues.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said they will discuss the issues between Muslim countries and the importance of resolving those issues.

He said Pakistan wants to bring Muslim countries closer together.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said the visit is part of bilateral cooperation and regular exchanges between the leadership of the two countries.

