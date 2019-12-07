Imran Khan only cares about destroying the opposition: Shehbaz

Prime Minister Imran Khan has hatred in his heart for the opposition, says Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and the head of the PML-N.

Speaking to the media in London, Shehbaz said PM Khan has no clue about the issues being faced by the people. His only agenda is to destroy the opposition, he said, which won’t happen.

He criticized the premier and said his “upper portion was empty”. He also said his head was full of straw.

The opposition leader said he would soon meet leaders of the PML-N, whom he summoned to London for an important meeting.