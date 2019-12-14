‘Imran Khan doesn’t let politicians do whatever they want’

People don’t like PM Imran Khan because he doesn’t let people do whatever they want, said Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan.

A prisoner who has been suffering from heart problems was transferred to Karachi in the plane of the Sindh chief minister, she claimed while speaking to the media in Islamabad on Saturday. “This has shown everyone what their problem with PM Khan is.” This is how the taxpayer’s money is being used, she added.

All these ‘political orphans’ have turned the law into a joke, she remarked.

There is a PML-N leader who has been just making big claims for media attention, she said, adding that her main strategy is to spread false information. The information commission is functional and it has received more than 300 complaints, said Awan. “We are currently working to resolve them.”

There have been reports that a new medical report of a politician has been submitted in court, she said. “I just want to say that we allowed the politician to travel abroad on humanitarian grounds even though his reports said one thing and his face said something else completely,” the assistant said.

The report has been submitted in court and we don’t have a copy of it yet, she added. “We will assess it and then devise a plan of action.”

She remarked the government has turned its focus towards Sialkot now. “Sialkot exporters play an important role in the country’s economy and the government is going to endorse it.”

A committee has been formed to resolve their refunds issue too, she said, adding that mega-projects will be started soon.

