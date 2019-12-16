Monday, December 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Geopolitics

PM Khan to receive Bahrain’s highest civil award today

10 mins ago
PM Khan to receive Bahrain’s highest civil award today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be heading to Bahrain today (Monday) to participate in the country’s national day celebrations. During his visit he will be awarded Bahrian’s highest civil award.

He is going to be the guest of honour at the event, on the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

PM Khan will be accompanied by his ministers and senior government officials on his first official visit to Bahrain.

The premier will have one-on-one meetings with King Hamad and delegation-level talks with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa during his visit.

PM Khan recently visited Saudi Arabia and met Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh on Saturday. The two leaders discussed regional and international developments and efforts being made towards them, according to SPA.





 

 
 
 
 
 

 
