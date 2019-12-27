If you take Roaccutane for acne, you may feel suicidal

The British medical regulator is reopening an inquiry into Roaccutane, a medicine for acne that is also prescribed in Pakistan, after ten suicides were linked to its prescriptions this year, the Guardian has reported.

Dermatologists prescribe the medicine Roaccutane or Accutane for severe acne but it has been linked to depression and suicide. The main ingredient is Isotretinoin. The association between Isotretinoin and depression and suicide is well documented but controversial. But with 12 suicides in 2019 being linked to the powerful drug, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has reopened an inquiry.

The National Health Service of the UK advises anyone taking the drug to speak to a doctor immediately if they feel depressed, anxious or have suicidal thoughts.

Isotretinoin is believed to induce depression-related behaviors by decreasing “adult neurogenesis or altering expression of components of the serotonergic neurotransmitter system, resulting in impaired serotonin signaling,” according to a research paper recently published in Current Therapeutic Research (Volume 90, 2019).

Isotretinoin (13-cis-retinoic acid) is an oral retinoid medication which reduces oily sebum production that leads to acne. Retinoids are chemical compounds that are taken from vitamin A. 13-cis-retinoic acid is an active form of vitamin A that binds to retinoic acid receptors (RARs) in the brain. Abnormal retinoid levels can have effects on the brain. Scientists have studied isotretinoin’s influence on cognition in adults. Retinoic acid has been found to modulate neurogenesis or the process that produces nervous system cells.

The US regulator, the FDA, has provided warnings here on its site: https://www.fda.gov/drugs/postmarket-drug-safety-information-patients-and-providers/isotretinoin-marketed-accutane-capsule-information

