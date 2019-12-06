‘If accountability is a crime, we will continue committing it’

NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal says NAB knows that those who live in glass houses don’t throw stones.

Speaking at a seminar in Rawalpindi on Friday, Iqbal said that justice takes nations on the path of progress. NAB is an important institution that is working against corruption in the country, he said.

Pakistan has been brought to the brink of economic destruction by corruption, he said. If holding people accountable is a crime, we will continue committing this crime, he said.

Iqbal urged the younger generation to play its part in ridding the country of corruption. NAB has created an anti-corruption mindset in society, he said. But this corruption is a 70-year-old problem and we will all have to come together to fight it, he said.