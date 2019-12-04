I safeguarded Pakistan for 10 years: Musharraf from hospital bed

Former president releases statement from his hospital bed

I safeguarded the nation, I fought wars for it, he said. But the court isn't listening to my lawyer, Salman Safdar, or letting me have a say, he said.

In my opinion, this case is completely baseless, he said. He called his not being given a chance to speak unfair. The commission should come here and I’ll give my statement, he said. It can come here, listen to me and see for itself how sick I am, said the former president.

He urged that the court listen to the commission and his lawyer. I am hopeful that I will get justice from the court, he said.