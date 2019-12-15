Sunday, December 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1441
How to avoid diversions during Karachi’s Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test

3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan will be taking on Sri Lanka in Karachi on December 19 in the second match of a three-match Test series. During the match, roads around National Stadium will be blocked and several traffic diversions will be put in place.

The police have issued a traffic plan for commuters to know which roads to take and which to avoid during the match.

Blocked: The Stadium Flyover on Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road and adjoining Sir Shah Suleman Road leading to Hassan Square will be closed.

Instead: traffic coming on Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road should turn left at the National Stadium intersection towards Aga Khan Hospital and New Town or right towards Dalmia.

Blocked: The route from the Hassan Square Flyover to Stadium Road will be closed for all kinds of traffic.

Instead: Take the Hassan Square Bridge ramp heading downwards and turn left onto University Road. Take the route towards New Town. To go to NIPA you turn left before the bridge.

Blocked: The Stadium Road turning to Hassan Square is closed for all traffic.

Instead: Cross Millennium Mall and all traffic heading towards Hassan Square can take the New Town route. The route to head back towards Millennium Mall is the same.

Heavy traffic: Head from Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad No 10, Hassan Square, PP Chowrangi , University Road, Karsaz, National Stadium, Millennium Mall to New Town.

The traffic police have asked the public to cooperate with them and other law enforcers during this time to avoid disturbances. The police have reminded the public that they cannot park their motorcycles and cars on main roads or in service roads during this time. Special parking zones have been set up for people coming to watch the match.

If you have any issues, you can contact the traffic police at 1915, via their Facebook page (Karachi Traffic Police) or WhatsApp them at 03059266907. You can also tune in to FM88.6 for traffic updates.

Karachi
 
