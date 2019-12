A horse was left injured after a speeding vehicle collided with it in Mansehra’s Shawal Maidan Tuesday morning.

A person riding the horse was crossing a road when a vehicle hit them. The horse fell a little further away on the road.

The man riding it miraculously survived the accident. The CCTV footage of the accident shows the man getting up from the road and then running away.

The passersby then gathered near the horse and helped him up.

