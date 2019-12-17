Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Here’s how you can report online harassment

1 hour ago
Many cases of online harassment have been reported in Pakistan in the recent past. From women getting threats online to people leaking their private pictures, many cyber harassment cases have come to the surface.

The FIA’s cybercrime wing has confirmed that it has received more than 7,000 complaints of online harassment from Sindh alone this year. It has also arrested 26 suspects.

Ammar Jafferi, the former director-general of FIA’s cybercrime cell, spoke about the growing number of cases on Samaa TV’s programme Naya Din on Tuesday. He explained how people who are being bullied online or facing harassment can file a complaint against their offenders.

The users can log in to FIA’s website, http://www.nr3c.gov.pk/,  and easily lodge their complaints, he said.

Once the complaint is lodged, you will receive a tracking number that helps you subsequently track the investigation. You can also visit any nearby Cyber Crime Zone office or call their helpline numbers and tell them about their issue.

Their email address is helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk and you can also contact them on 051-9106384 or 03366006060.

Jafferi urged internet users, especially women, to review their sharing settings on social media.

“Once something is on the internet, it is not your property anymore”, he said. “The hackers could obtain your data if they have access to the places it’s being stored.

The former FIA official added that the agency should reinvent its strategies in accordance with evolving social media.

In order to counter the increasing cybercrimes, he believes, the FIA should open its offices in small districts and cities too.  

 
