Monday, December 30, 2019  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Help us topple PTI govt, save Karachi: Bilawal to MQM

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2019 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Help us topple PTI govt, save Karachi: Bilawal to MQM

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks to the media after visiting his father, Asif Ali Zardari, at PIMS in Islamabad on December 2. Photo: Online

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked for the help of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement to topple the ruling government.

“Help us save Karachi and topple the PTI government,” he said while addressing a ceremony on Monday.

The PPP will stand with you 100%, he assured the MQM leaders. The number of seats you have been given in centre, we will give those to you in Sindh, the PPP scion added.

“Help us get back Sindh’s due share.”

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar remarked that the party will decide on Bilawal’s offer.

He said that none of the political parties have fulfilled their agreements in the past. Even the federal government isn’t giving the city the attention it deserves, he added.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, while responding to Bilawal’s claims, said that there is no restriction on people dreaming to come on top. “The PPP used to deal with Altaf-led MQM. The MQM now is not the same,” he told SAMAA TV.

Bilawal will go back home soon, he claimed. “I just want to ask him what have they even done for Karachi in the last 12 years? There is nothing but corruption and trash.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
Benazir Bhutto's last moments, as told by her closest friend
Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, as told by her closest friend
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.