Help us topple PTI govt, save Karachi: Bilawal to MQM

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked for the help of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement to topple the ruling government.

“Help us save Karachi and topple the PTI government,” he said while addressing a ceremony on Monday.

The PPP will stand with you 100%, he assured the MQM leaders. The number of seats you have been given in centre, we will give those to you in Sindh, the PPP scion added.

“Help us get back Sindh’s due share.”

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar remarked that the party will decide on Bilawal’s offer.

He said that none of the political parties have fulfilled their agreements in the past. Even the federal government isn’t giving the city the attention it deserves, he added.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, while responding to Bilawal’s claims, said that there is no restriction on people dreaming to come on top. “The PPP used to deal with Altaf-led MQM. The MQM now is not the same,” he told SAMAA TV.

Bilawal will go back home soon, he claimed. “I just want to ask him what have they even done for Karachi in the last 12 years? There is nothing but corruption and trash.”

