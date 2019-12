Dense fog continued across the Punjab for the third consecutive day on Monday. Lahore and Gujarat are among the cities most affected by it.

Visibility has dropped due to which many motorways and highways have been closed for traffic. Motorists can use the M-2 Motorway that connects Rawalpindi and Islamabad to Lahore.

The traffic police have advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel for as long as the extreme weather conditions persist.

