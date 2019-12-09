Heavy bikes on motorways verdict yet to be implemented 

People riding heavy bikes, or any 600cc bike, have been allowed to use the motorways. In April, the Islamabad High Court had given them permission but the verdict has yet to be implemented.

While hearing the case on Monday, the court gave the National Highway and Motorways Police till December 15 to implement the verdict.

It should seem like motorcyclists have been given permission to drive on motorways, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani instructed a motorway representative.

The bench warned that contempt proceedings will be initiated against motorways IG if the verdict is not implemented after the given date.

The verdict was given on April 19.

The conditions said that the NHMP will issue cards to bikers. The card won’t be issued to any person younger than 30 years and the authority has also banned one wheeling, pillion riding, and rash driving. If a biker’s card is revoked, then they will have to wait for six months to apply for another card.

The bikers are also required to submit an undertaking on stamp paper.