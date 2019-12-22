Sunday, December 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1441
‘Haven’t contacted uncle since PIC incident’

20 mins ago
Hassaan Niazi has said he hasn’t contacted his uncle Imran Khan since the lawyers’ violent protest at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore on December 11.

Hassaan is a practicing lawyer and columnist. He is also the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, one of the reasons he believes media singled him out.
Hassaan was accused of involvement in the PIC protest and was later granted bail by an anti-terrorism court.

Speaking on SAMAA TV‘s programme Newsbeat, he said that he hasn’t contacted his uncle nor has the prime minister contacted him.

“Obviously, I was under a lot of guilt and felt ashamed, so I did not contact him directly nor has he done since [PIC incident],” he said.

When asked if the prime minister was in contact with other members of his family, Hassaan refused to comment.

 
