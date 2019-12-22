Haven’t contacted Imran Khan since PIC incident: Hassaan Niazi

Hassaan Niazi has said he hasn’t contacted his uncle Prime Minister Imran Khan since the violent lawyers’ protest at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore on December 11.

Hassaan is a practicing lawyer and columnist. He is also the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, one of the reasons he believes the media singled him out.

He was accused of being involved in the PIC attack and was later granted bail by an anti-terrorism court.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme News Beat, he said that he hasn’t contacted his uncle nor has the prime minister contacted him.

“Obviously, I was under a lot of guilt and felt ashamed, so I did not contact him directly nor has he done since [the PIC incident],” he said.

When asked if the prime minister was in contact with other members of his family, Hassaan refused to comment.

