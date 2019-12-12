Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > News

Havelian plane crash: PIA lawyer wants request filed in English

55 mins ago
Havelian plane crash: PIA lawyer wants request filed in English

Photo: AFP

A lawyer representing PIA in the Havelian plane crash was asked on Thursday why he hasn’t submitted his reply in the case. He said that the current petition is in Urdu, adding that he will only submit a reply once it is refiled in English.

A bench of the Sindh High Court was hearing the case on Thursday. A judge asked the lawyer if there are only British people working at PIA. Why can’t people understand Urdu there, he asked.

PIA’s PK-661, carrying 48 passengers and crew, crashed on the way to Islamabad from Chitral on December 7, 2016. Everyone on board died, including prominent religious scholar and former singer Junaid Jamshed.

The bench expressed its anger over the lack of progress in the case. The mother of Captain Ahmed Mansoor, who was flying the plane, cried in court and asked for justice for her son.

The person who gave the plane a fitness certificate should be held responsible for the crash, a judge remarked.

On January 11, an investigation by the Civil Aviation Authority’s Safety Investigation Board revealed that a maintenance lapse on part of PIA’s engineering department could have been the cause of the crash.

“Dislodging of one blade resulted in the engine shut down,” the report said, adding that the turbine blades were to be changed after the completion of 10,000 flying hours.

Related: Data of what happened to PIA plane released

The report said engine was under maintenance on November 11, 2016, and it had already completed 10,004 hours but the engine hadn’t been changed. “This activity should have been undertaken at that time, but it was missed out by the concerned.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Havelian plane crash Sindh High Court
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
