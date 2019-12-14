Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
‘Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi’s son first, PM’s nephew second’

45 mins ago
Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan has reminded the media that Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi’s son first and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew second.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, he said Hafeezullah is the PML-N’s “chief supporter” and a senior analyst at a news channel who has spent years discussing the premier’s personal and political life.

If you look at his Twitter, Hassaan says he has no relation to the PTI, said Chohan. For the past two and a half years, he has had no link to the party, he said. He blamed this on his “personal activities”.

He assured that Hassaan would be arrested and that in Naya Pakistan, the law is the same for everyone.

There is a complete investigation going on in to this and raids have been conducted at five locations, including his house and farmhouse, he said.

He assured the media that Hassaan would be arrested. He has been named in the case against lawyers who attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on December 11. He has been specifically implicated in the case involving the torching of a police van.

Footage went viral of Hassaan participating in the violent lawyers’ march on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology during which at least three patients died, 25 doctors were injured and infrastructure was destroyed.

He reminded the media that there was no action against Ali Imran for destroying a branch of Rahat Bakery because they didn’t give a cake on time. But you will see activity now, Chohan assured, adding that raids are being conducted at Hassaan’s residences and place of work.

