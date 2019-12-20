Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Hassaan Niazi granted bail in PIC attack case

1 hour ago
Hassaan Niazi granted bail in PIC attack case

A Lahore anti-terrorism court approved on Friday Hassaan Niazi’s bail in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology attack.

Hassaan is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew and the son of analyst Hafeezullah Niazi. He was filmed participating in the lawyers’ attack on the PIC in Lahore on December 11.

Footage went viral of Hassaan participating in the violent lawyers’ march on the PIC during which at least three patients died, 25 doctors were injured and infrastructure was destroyed.

He appeared before a special ATC court on Friday where he was granted pre-arrest bail on the provision of two sureties of Rs0.1 million each.

He had been absconding since the PIC attack and the police had conducted several raids to arrest him. Hassaan denied having anything to do with the attack in court. He said he wants to be included in the investigation to prove his innocence but the police are looking to arrest him.

He claimed the allegations against him were false. The court summoned records in the case by December 24.

