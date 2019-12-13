Lahore police raid house of PM Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi

The Lahore police raided on Friday afternoon the house of Hassaan Niazi, a lawyer and nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was not there during the raid.

Footage went viral of Hassan participating in the violent lawyers’ march on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday.

At least three patients died, 25 doctors were injured and infrastructure was destroyed during the protest.

Hasaan is the son of Hafeezullah Niazi. He wasn’t named in the FIR registered against over 200 lawyers on Thursday.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the spokesperson for the federal government, said on Thursday that PM Khan believes in rule of law and not even his nephew is above the law. She told reporters in Islamabad that, “His nephew or anyone else whoever is wanted by the law… the law will follow him.”

In a followup Twitter post, Hassaan said he felt ashamed of himself after social media users posted a video of him accompanying the mob. He claimed that his support was limited to initiation of legal action against the doctors but videos that went viral on social media showed him actively participating in the protest.

“I condemn my own self for supporting this protest now,” he said in a tweet.

