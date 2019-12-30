Hareem Farooq is ‘hooked’ to Meray Pass Tum Ho

Meray Pass Tum Ho, the television show that has the entire nation glued to their screens, has gotten a new fan. Actor Hareem Farooq loves the drama and says she is “hooked” to it.

The Parchi star lauded the performance of the entire cast of the show for their amazing performances.

She took to Twitter to express her admiration for the drama and said that she finally “understood the hype” over it.

Got a chance to watch #MerePassTumHo and finally understood the hype! (Well deserved) i must say what exceptionally brilliant performances by @iamhumayunsaeed @adnanactor @Ayezakhan_ak #saveranadeem! @nadeembaigg you have outdone yourself! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 iam officially hooked! — Hareem Farooq (@FarooqHareem) December 29, 2019

She praised all the actors and the director of the show as well saying that they have outdone themselves.

The Khalilur Rehman Qamar drama has developed a high social media engagement due to its plot and screenplay. The serial features Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed in prominent roles, alongside Ayeza Khan.

