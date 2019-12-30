Monday, December 30, 2019  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Hareem Farooq is ‘hooked’ to Meray Pass Tum Ho

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2019 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Hareem Farooq is ‘hooked’ to Meray Pass Tum Ho

Meray Pass Tum Ho, the television show that has the entire nation glued to their screens, has gotten a new fan. Actor Hareem Farooq loves the drama and says she is “hooked” to it.

The Parchi star lauded the performance of the entire cast of the show for their amazing performances.

She took to Twitter to express her admiration for the drama and said that she finally “understood the hype” over it.

She praised all the actors and the director of the show as well saying that they have outdone themselves.

The Khalilur Rehman Qamar drama has developed a high social media engagement due to its plot and screenplay. The serial features Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed in prominent roles, alongside Ayeza Khan.

