Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Hamza Shahbaz’s case not heard due to Punjab lawyers’ strike

2 hours ago
Hamza Shahbaz’s case not heard due to Punjab lawyers’ strike

The Punjab Bar Council called a strike at courts across the province on Friday, due to which a number of high-profile cases were not heard.

These cases include those involving Hamza Shahbaz and Yousaf Abbas. They were not presented before the accountability court in Lahore.

Hamza was supposed to be presented in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case while Yousaf in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The cases have both been adjourned till January 3.

Both are in jail and the jail authorities said they could not bring them to the court due to the security situation the strike created. The accountability court issued a show cause notice to the jail’s superintendent.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
hamza shahbaz Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
'Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi's son first, PM's nephew second'
‘Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi’s son first, PM’s nephew second’
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Lahore police raid house of PM Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi
Lahore police raid house of PM Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.