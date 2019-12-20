Hamza Shahbaz’s case not heard due to Punjab lawyers’ strike

The Punjab Bar Council called a strike at courts across the province on Friday, due to which a number of high-profile cases were not heard.

These cases include those involving Hamza Shahbaz and Yousaf Abbas. They were not presented before the accountability court in Lahore.

Hamza was supposed to be presented in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case while Yousaf in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The cases have both been adjourned till January 3.

Both are in jail and the jail authorities said they could not bring them to the court due to the security situation the strike created. The accountability court issued a show cause notice to the jail’s superintendent.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.