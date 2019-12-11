Hafiz Saeed indicted in terror financing case

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has indicted Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed in a terror financing case.

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings on Wednesday.

Deputy Prosecutor General Abdur Rauf Wattoo had asked the court to indict Saeed.

Saeed’s lawyer argued that his client should not be indicted in the case.

The Counter-Terrorism Department had registered a case against the JuD chief, Malik Zafar Iqbal, and others for illegally receiving funds.

Saeed has also been accused by India of being involved in the Mumbai attacks on November 26, 2008 in which more than 160 people were killed. However, New Delhi has failed to provide any evidence to Pakistan in this regard.

He was arrested on July 17 at the Kamoke toll plaza, about 50km north of Lahore.

