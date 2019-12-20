Hafiz Saeed indicted in illegal funding case

A Lahore anti-terrorism court indicted Jamaat-ud-Dawa head Hafiz Saeed in another case on Friday.

The court heard an illegal funding case Saeed is being investigated in by the CTD. After indicting Saeed, the court told the prosecution to present their witnesses to court on Saturday.

The hearing was adjourned till Saturday. In another case against Saeed, the court recorded the statement of a witness.

On December 11 he was indicted in a terror financing case. The CTD has registered 11 cases against him.

