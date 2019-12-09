Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Gulf countries increase quota for Pakistani labour

49 mins ago
Foreign workers in Saudi Arabia. AFP

Gulf countries Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE have increased their quota for employment of labour from Pakistan.

Over 200,000 workers have gone to Saudi Arabia so far this year.

The total Pakistani workforce there has increased 207 percent, according to Zulfi Bukhari, special assistant to the prime minister for the Ministry of Oversees Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

“Thanks to the goodwill of PM @ImranKhanPTI, my ministry @mophrd was able to achieve 207% increase in manpower export to Saudi Arabia. Thank you Saudi Arabia for being the second home to millions of Pakistanis, largest country to home Overseas Pakistanis,” he tweeted.

More than 176,947 people went to the United Arab Emirates for jobs.

In the last few years, an average of 200,000 Pakistanis found jobs in the UAE but this year the number is set to increase, according to the ministry.

The number of Pakistani emigrants to Oman increased 5.8 percent as more than 24,000 people went there.

In November, Bukhari had requested the Saudi authorities increase Pakistani labour in the kingdom’s multibillion dollar project, New Taif City.

Riyadh agreed and has launched a new digital platform, ‘Musaned’ for the recruitment and to protect their rights.

Bukhari added that MoUs have been signed between the UAE and Pakistan to help Pakistanis find jobs there.

HOME  
 
 
