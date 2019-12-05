Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Groom, relatives ‘robbed by in-laws’ during wedding in Muzaffargarh 

15 mins ago
Groom, relatives ‘robbed by in-laws’ during wedding in Muzaffargarh 

Photo: AFP/file

A man and his wedding party were robbed during his wedding in Muzaffargarh on Wednesday evening. 

He claimed that he was robbed by his in-laws and new wife.

Hamid Hussain, a resident of Kabirwala, had come to Muzaffargarh to get married for a second time. His mehndi and nikkah functions went off fine but on the wedding reception, however, his in-laws allegedly mixed sleeping pills with their food and fed it to Hussain’s family members. When all of them fell asleep at the function, the in-laws stole everyone’s jewellery and cash. They are still absconding.

He shared that this was his second marriage. “The woman’s parents had first taken Rs500,000 for clothes and then five tolas of gold from me,” he told the police.

His lawyer claimed that the police aren’t cooperating with him in the investigation.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
