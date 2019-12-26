Govt wants top court’s verdict on army chief extension reviewed

The government has filed a review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict in the army chief extension case.

The government has asked for the formation of a larger bench to hear its petition.

Earlier in the day, Law Minister Farogh Nasim and the attorney general prepared a draft of the review petition. Nasim told the media that many legal aspects weren’t reviewed by the top court and they are challenging those.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed the current COAS for another term of three years on August 19, 2019. The president then granted him the extension.

The extension was then challenged on the grounds that it is offensive to Article 243(4)(b) of the Constitution. The case was initially filed by the Jurists’ Foundation but after it asked to withdraw the case, the court decided to take it up itself. During the hearing, the court explored the scope of Article 243 of the Constitution, and the Pakistan Army Act, 1952.

The court on November 28 extended Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure by six months and ordered the government to make a law regulating such appointments. The detailed verdict was released on December 16.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.