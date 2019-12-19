Thursday, December 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Govt to file reference against Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth

11 mins ago
Govt to file reference against Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth

The federal government will file a reference against Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth under Article 209 of the constitution in the Supreme Judicial Council, Law Minister Farogh Nasim said Thursday.

Referring to Para 66 of the verdict against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf, the minister said Justice Seth was “mentally unfit and incompetent” and he must be restrained from performing any administrative or judicial duties.

In the detailed judgment, Justice Seth said in paragraph 66 that “we direct the Law Enforcement Agencies to strive their best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days.”

Naseem said he didn’t understand under which authority the judge gave such an observation.

“This is an attempt to take Pakistan to dark ages,” he said. “We will approach the Supreme Judicial Council with a plea that such a judge has no right to be a judge.”

Barrister Shahzad Akbar, special assistant to PM Khan on accountability, told reporters that the government would also file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the verdict.

“It’s a suicide attack on his own institution and the other institution,” Akbar said. The federal government had an objection to the conduct of the trial, he added.

The PM’s aide said Article 6 of the constitution should have been applied but the trial should have also been fair.

