Govt likely to increase prices of gas from January 1

The federal government is likely to once again increase the gas tariff from January 1, after the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority approved up to 245% increase in gas prices.

OGRA approved 214% increase in gas price for domestic consumers, 245% for tandoors and 153% for fertilizer sector.

It approved 31% increase in gas tariff for both commercial consumers and the CNG sector.

The increase in prices approved by OGRA is as under:

Gas units Increase in price

Up to 50 MMBTUs From Rs121 to Rs300

Up to 100 MMBTUs From Rs300 to Rs353

More than 400 MMBTUs From Rs1107 to Rs1273

However, OGRA approved reduction of Rs23 and Rs32 for consumers utilizing 201-300 and 301-400 MMBTUs, respectively.

The regulator recommended implementation of the new tariff from January 1. It has forwarded a summary to the federal government for approval.

