Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Govt has 10 days to appoint new ECP members: court

12 mins ago
Govt has 10 days to appoint new ECP members: court

Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court has given the government 10 more days to appoint two members of the Election Commission.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the court wants to see Parliament as supreme. Parliamentarians brining issues in Parliament to court is baffling, said the judge.

The secretary informed the court that the Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker are close to resolving the issue.

However, PML-N MNA Mohsin Ranjha, who filed the petition, said that the issue was that Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t want to sit with opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Justice Minallah said the government holds more responsibility in this case. Nelson Mandela forgave everyone after spending 24 years in jail, he said.

There are two posts in the ECP that still haven’t been filled–the members for Sindh and Balochistan.

The court had suspended the presidential notification appointing the two members. Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui from Sindh and Munir Ahmed Khan Kakar from Balochistan were appointed on August 22. The two posts had been vacant since January 26, after the retirement of Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and Justice (retd) Shakeel Baloch. The law requires the posts to be filled in 45 days but President Arif Alvi appointed the two members after seven months.

However, the electoral body did not administer the oaths to them, claiming that their appointments were unconstitutional. The opposition had criticised the step taken by the president too. Since then, a deadlock has been continuing between the government and the opposition over the matter.

Ranjha has argued that the appointments were a direct violation of the Constitution, adding that the notification issued on August 22 should be “blacklisted”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
ECP islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Student solidarity March, Karachi, Pakistan, PSF, University, Education, Student Union
 
MOST READ
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Car of woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop impounded
Car of woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop impounded
Islamabad's Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
Islamabad’s Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.