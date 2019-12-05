Govt has 10 days to appoint new ECP members: court

The Islamabad High Court has given the government 10 more days to appoint two members of the Election Commission.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the court wants to see Parliament as supreme. Parliamentarians brining issues in Parliament to court is baffling, said the judge.

The secretary informed the court that the Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker are close to resolving the issue.

However, PML-N MNA Mohsin Ranjha, who filed the petition, said that the issue was that Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t want to sit with opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Justice Minallah said the government holds more responsibility in this case. Nelson Mandela forgave everyone after spending 24 years in jail, he said.

There are two posts in the ECP that still haven’t been filled–the members for Sindh and Balochistan.

The court had suspended the presidential notification appointing the two members. Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui from Sindh and Munir Ahmed Khan Kakar from Balochistan were appointed on August 22. The two posts had been vacant since January 26, after the retirement of Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and Justice (retd) Shakeel Baloch. The law requires the posts to be filled in 45 days but President Arif Alvi appointed the two members after seven months.

However, the electoral body did not administer the oaths to them, claiming that their appointments were unconstitutional. The opposition had criticised the step taken by the president too. Since then, a deadlock has been continuing between the government and the opposition over the matter.

Ranjha has argued that the appointments were a direct violation of the Constitution, adding that the notification issued on August 22 should be “blacklisted”.

