Wednesday, December 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Govt deploys Rangers to maintain law and order in Lahore

December 12, 2019
File photo: Radio Pakistan

The Ministry of Interior has approved the deployment of Pakistan Rangers in Lahore “for maintenance of law and order”, according to a notification issued Wednesday night.

The Punjab home department had requested the deployment of paramilitary troops in the province after an angry mob of lawyers stormed the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, damaged the equipment and set vehicles on fire Wednesday morning.

Three patients died in the hospital because they could not get medical attention, the provincial information minister confirmed.

The paramilitary troops will be deployed outside the governor’s residence, the provincial assembly, on Mall Road, civil secretariat, Aiwan-e-Adal, the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry, Lahore High Court and Punjab Institute of Cardiology, the notification said.

Rangers have been given “legal cover” under sections 4 (2) and 5 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 and under sections 7 (b) and 10 of the Pakistan Rangers Ordinance, 1959.

