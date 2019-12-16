Monday, December 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Go fight for you rights, CJP tells policemen

13 mins ago
Urges them to depoliticise the police themselves

Go fight for you rights, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa told policemen at a send off organised at the National Police Academy in Islamabad for him.

He spoke about the politicisation of the force and told officers to take responsibility for their force. He urged them to report officials asking them to break or bend the law to NAB.

No one will depoliticise the police when they are the beneficiaries of that politicisation, said Justice Khosa. Therefore, you must make it very hard for them, he urged.

ASIF SAEED KHOSA Police
 
