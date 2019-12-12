Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Gender-based crimes are on the rise in Sindh: FIA official

2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Over 7,000 complaints have been filed in the Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime circle in Sindh this year, an official said Thursday.

“Most of the cases are gender-based,” said Faizullah Korejo, the additional deputy director of the FIA. “At least 2,136 complaints have been verified so far.”

Korejo said the FIA has conducted 831 inquiries and at least 60 FIRs were being investigated.

At least 26 people have been arrested on the charges of harassing women, according to the official.

The cases of cyber fraud were also on the rise in the province, Korejo added.

