Gas supply to Sindh’s CNG stations to resume at 8pm

15 mins ago
People in Sindh will have wait for gas for 12 more hours. The supply, which was supposed to resume at 8am, will now resume at 8pm. 

Gas supply to the CNG stations was suspended to meet the shortage in the commercial sector and for household purposes, according to the Sui Southern Gas Company.

Gas has only been available at the stations for nine hours since December 16. It was supposed to be resumed on Monday initially but was later delayed to Tuesday.

People in Lahore and other parts of Punjab have also been suffering from shortage of gas. “Ever since winters have started, gas supply has gone down to nothing,” complained a resident.

Sui Northern Gas Company claimed that to meet the demand from the domestic sector, gas supply to commercials areas and CNG stations has been curbed.

“Last year the gas consumption in Punjab was 1415MMCFD (million cubic feet per day), which has increased to 1650MMCFD this year,” said SUI Northern Senior Manager Syed Jawad Naseem on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din.

“Our major dependency for gas is on LNG which is very expensive,” he said “We are providing it at cheaper prices on government orders, however, this year the consumption of LNG has increased by 250%,” he claimed.

Supplying gas to Sindh and Balochistan, the SSGC faces a shortfall of 400MMCFD as the current demand surged to 1,500MMCFD, according to another official.

The harsh weather conditions are another reason for the shortfall in gas but we are hopeful that the situation will be handled within two to three days, Naseem added.

